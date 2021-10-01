Chinese mainland reports 24 imported COVID-19 cases, 10 local infections

The Chinese mainland reported 24 imported COVID-19 cases and ten locally-transmitted infections on Thursday, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Friday

BEIJING, Oct. 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :The Chinese mainland reported 24 imported COVID-19 cases and ten locally-transmitted infections on Thursday, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Friday.

All of the newly-added local cases were reported in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, the commission said.

Shanghai reported two new suspected case who arrived from outside the mainland, it said.

There were no new deaths from COVID-19.

A total of 9,049 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Thursday. Of them, 8,558 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 491 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

As of Thursday, the mainland had reported a total of 96,162 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Of them, 90,634 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

Currently, there were 892 confirmed cases receiving treatment, four of whom were in severe conditions, and two suspected infections on the mainland.

A total of 25 asymptomatic cases were newly reported Thursday, all of whom were from outside the mainland. There were 359 asymptomatic cases, of whom 348 were imported, still under medical observation as of Thursday.

By the end of Thursday, 12,217 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 213 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 71 cases had been reported in the Macao SAR, and 16,223 cases, including 842 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 11,905 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 63 had been discharged in the Macao SAR, and 3,742 had been discharged in Taiwan.