UrduPoint.com

Chinese Mainland Reports 253 New Local COVID-19 Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 14, 2022 | 01:24 PM

Chinese mainland reports 253 new local COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland Friday reported 253 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 194 were in Shanghai, according to the National Health Commission's report Saturday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2022 ) :The Chinese mainland Friday reported 253 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 194 were in Shanghai, according to the National Health Commission's report Saturday.

Apart from Shanghai, 12 other provincial-level regions on the mainland saw new local COVID-19 cases, including 32 in Beijing.

Shanghai also reported 1,487 locally-transmitted asymptomatic infections of the novel coronavirus Friday, out of a total of 1,726 local asymptomatic carriers newly identified on the mainland.

A total of 866 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Friday, the NHC said.

That brought the mainland's total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery to 210,006 as of Friday.

One new death from COVID-19 was reported in Shanghai, according to the NHC.

Related Topics

China Beijing Shanghai From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UN approves Pakistan-backed resolutions calling fo ..

UN approves Pakistan-backed resolutions calling for fighting disinformation, pro ..

19 minutes ago
 Marriyum urges Imran to respect religious sentime ..

Marriyum urges Imran to respect religious sentiments of Christian community

2 minutes ago
 6 killed in Khuzdar accident

6 killed in Khuzdar accident

2 minutes ago
 Grand Jirga held to review border trade issues

Grand Jirga held to review border trade issues

2 minutes ago
 West Africa nears local vaccine production: offici ..

West Africa nears local vaccine production: official

2 minutes ago
 Conditioning camp at NHPC from Sunday

Conditioning camp at NHPC from Sunday

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.