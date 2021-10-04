UrduPoint.com

Chinese Mainland Reports 26 Imported COVID-19 Cases, 1 Local Infection

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 01:25 PM

Chinese mainland reports 26 imported COVID-19 cases, 1 local infection

Sunday saw 26 imported COVID-19 cases and one locally-transmitted infection newly reported on the Chinese mainland, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Monday

BEIJING, Oct. 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :Sunday saw 26 imported COVID-19 cases and one locally-transmitted infection newly reported on the Chinese mainland, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Monday.

The newly-added local case was reported in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, the commission said.

There were no new suspected cases or new deaths from COVID-19 on the mainland.

A total of 9,140 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Sunday. Of them, 8,635 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 505 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

As of Sunday, the mainland had reported a total of 96,258 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Of them, 90,765 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

Currently, there were 857 confirmed cases receiving treatment and no suspected infections on the mainland.

A total of 15 asymptomatic cases were newly reported Sunday, 13 of whom were from outside the mainland. A total of 343 asymptomatic cases, of whom 330 were imported, were still under medical observation.

By the end of Sunday, 12,226 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 213 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 71 cases had been reported in the Macao SAR, and 16,250 cases, including 843 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 11,920 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 64 had been discharged in the Macao SAR, and 13,742 had been discharged in Taiwan.

Related Topics

China Died Harbin Hong Kong Saudi Arabia Riyals Sunday From

Recent Stories

World Teacher's Day to be marked tomorrow

World Teacher's Day to be marked tomorrow

1 minute ago
 India reports 20,799 new COVID-19 cases

India reports 20,799 new COVID-19 cases

1 minute ago
 Beijing 2022 test events to start in October

Beijing 2022 test events to start in October

1 minute ago
 China Evacuates 4,400 in Liaoning Due to Floods - ..

China Evacuates 4,400 in Liaoning Due to Floods - Reports

1 minute ago
 New Zealand's Auckland to gradually relax COVID-19 ..

New Zealand's Auckland to gradually relax COVID-19 restrictions as Delta cases c ..

4 minutes ago
 Two sanitary workers asphyxiated

Two sanitary workers asphyxiated

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.