Chinese mainland reports 26 new local COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, Feb. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :The Chinese mainland on Sunday reported 26 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said on Monday.

Of the new local infections, 18 were reported in Liaoning, six in Guangxi, and one each in Guangdong and Yunnan, the commission said in its daily report.

Sunday also saw seven provincial-level regions reporting 58 imported COVID-19 cases, said the commission.

Two new suspected cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported in Shanghai.

No deaths from COVID-19 were reported on the day, it added.

A total of 39 asymptomatic cases were newly reported Sunday, 31 of whom arrived from outside the mainland, according to the commission.

As of Sunday, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reported on the Chinese mainland, both local and imported, had reached 107,014.

There were 1,398 patients still under treatment on Sunday, of whom five were in severe condition. A total of 4,636 patients had died of the virus on the mainland since the outbreak of the disease.