UrduPoint.com

Chinese Mainland Reports 27 New Local COVID-19 Cases

Muhammad Irfan Published February 01, 2022 | 01:40 PM

Chinese mainland reports 27 new local COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland reported 27 new locally-transmitted COVID-19 infections on Monday, down from 40 on Sunday

BEIJING, Feb. 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :The Chinese mainland reported 27 new locally-transmitted COVID-19 infections on Monday, down from 40 on Sunday.

Of the new local cases, 13 were reported in the province of Zhejiang, seven in Tianjin, four in Hebei, two in Beijing, and one in Guangdong, according to the National Health Commission on Tuesday.

Besides, a total of 39 new imported COVID-19 cases were reported across the Chinese mainland on Monday.

Following the recovery of 119 patients on Monday, the number of COVID-19 patients currently undergoing treatment has dropped to 1,884.

There have been no new COVID-19 deaths and the death toll has remained unchanged at 4,636.

Related Topics

China Tianjin Beijing Sunday From

Recent Stories

Senate told legal aid, justice authority establish ..

Senate told legal aid, justice authority established to provide help to poor

37 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Uzbekistan agree to further strengthen b ..

Pakistan, Uzbekistan agree to further strengthen bilateral ties

45 minutes ago
 Wildlife team held two persons for dogs and bear f ..

Wildlife team held two persons for dogs and bear fighting

26 seconds ago
 Big relief for Hareem Shah as SHC bars FIA from ta ..

Big relief for Hareem Shah as SHC bars FIA from taking action against her

51 minutes ago
 Japan Decries Situation in Myanmar as Coup Marks 1 ..

Japan Decries Situation in Myanmar as Coup Marks 1 Year - Foreign Ministry

27 seconds ago
 Moscow Denies Sending Its Response to Security Gua ..

Moscow Denies Sending Its Response to Security Guarantees Proposals to Washingto ..

29 seconds ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>