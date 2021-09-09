Chinese mainland reports 28 new imported COVID-19 cases

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, Sept. 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :Wednesday saw 28 imported COVID-19 cases newly reported on the Chinese mainland, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Thursday.

Seventeen of them were reported in Yunnan, four in Guangdong, two each in Shanghai and Fujian, and one each in Zhejiang, Hubei and Sichuan, said the commission, adding that three of them were previous asymptomatic cases.

No new deaths or suspected cases related to COVID-19 were reported Wednesday, said the commission.

A total of 8,551 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Wednesday. Among them, 7,927 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 624 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 95,111 by Wednesday, including 786 patients still receiving treatment.

A total of 89,689 patients had been discharged following recovery, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

There was one suspected COVID-19 case on the mainland on Wednesday.

Nine asymptomatic cases were newly reported, all arriving from outside the mainland. There were a total of 376 asymptomatic cases under medical observation on Wednesday, of whom 348 were imported.

By the end of Wednesday, 12,131 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 212 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 63 cases had been reported in the Macao SAR, and 16,056 cases, including 837 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 11,831 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 61 had been discharged in the Macao SAR, and 13,742 had been discharged in Taiwan.