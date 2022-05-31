Chinese mainland reports 28 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases, 16 in Beijing

UrduPoint.com

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :The Chinese mainland Monday reported 28 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 16 in Beijing and nine in Shanghai, according to the National Health Commission's report Tuesday.

A total of 69 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified in nine provincial-level regions, including 22 in Shanghai, 15 in Hebei, 12 in Liaoning, seven in Jilin, five in Tianjin, four in Xinjiang, and two in Beijing.

Following the recovery of 290 COVID-19 patients who were discharged from hospitals on Monday, there were 2,508 confirmed COVID-19 cases undergoing treatment across the Chinese mainland.

Monday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the mainland's total COVID-19 deaths at 5,226.

