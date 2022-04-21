UrduPoint.com

Chinese Mainland Reports 2,830 New Local Confirmed COVID-19 Cases, 2,634 In Shanghai

Faizan Hashmi Published April 21, 2022 | 01:13 PM

Chinese mainland reports 2,830 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases, 2,634 in Shanghai

The Chinese mainland Wednesday reported 2,830 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 2,634 were in Shanghai, according to the National Health Commission's report Thursday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) :The Chinese mainland Wednesday reported 2,830 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 2,634 were in Shanghai, according to the National Health Commission's report Thursday.

Apart from Shanghai, 17 other provincial-level regions on the mainland saw new local COVID-19 cases, including 95 in the northeastern province of Jilin, and one in Beijing.

Shanghai also reported 15,861 locally transmitted asymptomatic infections of the novel coronavirus Wednesday, out of a total of 16,552 local asymptomatic carriers newly identified on the mainland.

Following the recovery of 2,183 COVID-19 patients on Wednesday, there were 31,421 confirmed COVID-19 cases undergoing treatment in hospitals across the country.

Wednesday saw eight deaths from COVID-19, all in Shanghai, bringing the mainland's total COVID-19 deaths to 4,663 since the pandemic began more than two years ago.

Related Topics

China Jilin Beijing Shanghai All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Govt notifies posting, transfer of officer

Govt notifies posting, transfer of officer

3 minutes ago
 IRSA releases 105927 cusecs water

IRSA releases 105927 cusecs water

4 minutes ago
 First talk of development series on agri sector he ..

First talk of development series on agri sector held

4 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz Sharif terms Baloch people 'valuable as ..

PM Shehbaz Sharif terms Baloch people 'valuable asset' for country

4 minutes ago
 China's overnight Shibor interbank rate decreases ..

China's overnight Shibor interbank rate decreases Thursday

5 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz Sharif directs probe into Dadu villages ..

PM Shehbaz Sharif directs probe into Dadu villages fire; vows action over neglig ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.