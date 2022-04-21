Chinese mainland reports 2,830 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases, 2,634 in Shanghai

The Chinese mainland Wednesday reported 2,830 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 2,634 were in Shanghai, according to the National Health Commission's report Thursday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) :The Chinese mainland Wednesday reported 2,830 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 2,634 were in Shanghai, according to the National Health Commission's report Thursday.

Apart from Shanghai, 17 other provincial-level regions on the mainland saw new local COVID-19 cases, including 95 in the northeastern province of Jilin, and one in Beijing.

Shanghai also reported 15,861 locally transmitted asymptomatic infections of the novel coronavirus Wednesday, out of a total of 16,552 local asymptomatic carriers newly identified on the mainland.

Following the recovery of 2,183 COVID-19 patients on Wednesday, there were 31,421 confirmed COVID-19 cases undergoing treatment in hospitals across the country.

Wednesday saw eight deaths from COVID-19, all in Shanghai, bringing the mainland's total COVID-19 deaths to 4,663 since the pandemic began more than two years ago.