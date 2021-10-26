Chinese mainland reports 29 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Monday reported 29 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Tuesday

BEIJING, Oct. 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :The Chinese mainland on Monday reported 29 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Tuesday.

Of the new local cases, 16 were reported in Inner Mongolia, six in Gansu, three each in Beijing and Ningxia, and one in Shandong, the commission said.

Monday also saw 14 new imported cases, of which four were reported in Guangdong, two each in Shanghai, Henan and Guangxi, and one each in Beijing, Fujian, Shandong and Sichuan.

Shanghai reported one new suspected case, which was imported from outside the mainland. No new deaths from COVID-19 were reported on Monday, it added.

A total of 9,521 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Monday. Among them, 9,135 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 386 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland had reached 96,840 by Monday, including 603 patients still receiving treatment.

Among them, 21 were in severe condition.

A total of 91,601 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

A total of 26 asymptomatic cases were newly reported, of which 21 were from outside the mainland. There were a total of 384 asymptomatic cases, of which 349 were imported, under medical observation as of Monday.

By the end of Monday, 12,327 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 213 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 77 cases had been reported in the Macao SAR, and 16,376 cases, including 847 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 12,023 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 66 had been discharged in the Macao SAR, and 13,742 had been discharged in Taiwan.