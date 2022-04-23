UrduPoint.com

Chinese Mainland Reports 2,971 New Local COVID-19 Cases, 2,736 In Shanghai

Umer Jamshaid Published April 23, 2022 | 12:36 PM

Chinese mainland reports 2,971 new local COVID-19 cases, 2,736 in Shanghai

The Chinese mainland on Friday reported 2,971 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 2,736 were in Shanghai, according to the National Health Commission's report Saturday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2022 ) :The Chinese mainland on Friday reported 2,971 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 2,736 were in Shanghai, according to the National Health Commission's report Saturday.

Apart from Shanghai, 16 other provincial-level regions on the mainland saw new local COVID-19 cases, including 136 in the northeastern province of Jilin, and six in Beijing.

Shanghai also reported 20,634 locally transmitted asymptomatic infections of the novel coronavirus Friday, out of a total of 21,355 local asymptomatic carriers newly identified on the mainland.

Following the recovery of 3,127 COVID-19 patients on Friday, there were 30,662 confirmed COVID-19 cases undergoing treatment in hospitals across the country.

Friday saw 12 deaths from COVID-19, all in Shanghai, bringing the mainland's total COVID-19 deaths to 4,686.

Related Topics

China Jilin Beijing Shanghai All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Man kills brother, two women in Peshawar

Man kills brother, two women in Peshawar

30 seconds ago
 China-Pakistan Trade, Energy, Investment Center to ..

China-Pakistan Trade, Energy, Investment Center to be set up in Shenzhen

33 seconds ago
 Malaysia reports 6,342 new COVID-19 infections, 12 ..

Malaysia reports 6,342 new COVID-19 infections, 12 new deaths

2 minutes ago
 Naat, Azan competitions held

Naat, Azan competitions held

2 minutes ago
 Shanghai new COVID-19 cases: 2,736 confirmed, 20,6 ..

Shanghai new COVID-19 cases: 2,736 confirmed, 20,634 asymptomatic

2 minutes ago
 3,127 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals ..

3,127 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.