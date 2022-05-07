UrduPoint.com

Chinese Mainland Reports 345 New Local Confirmed COVID-19 Cases, 253 In Shanghai

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 07, 2022 | 01:15 PM

The Chinese mainland on Friday reported 345 local confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 253 were in Shanghai, according to the National Health Commission's report Saturday

BEIJING, May 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2022 ) :The Chinese mainland on Friday reported 345 local confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 253 were in Shanghai, according to the National Health Commission's report Saturday.

Apart from Shanghai, nine other provincial-level regions on the mainland saw new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, including 45 in Beijing and 29 in Henan.

Shanghai also reported 3,961 locally transmitted asymptomatic infections Friday, out of a total of 4,275 local asymptomatic carriers newly identified on the mainland.

Following the recovery of 1,878 COVID-19 patients on Friday, there were 9,975 confirmed COVID-19 cases receiving treatment in hospitals across the Chinese mainland.

Friday saw 13 deaths from COVID-19, all in Shanghai.

