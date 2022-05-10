UrduPoint.com

Chinese Mainland Reports 349 New Local COVID-19 Cases, 234 In Shanghai

Muhammad Irfan Published May 10, 2022 | 01:07 PM

Chinese mainland reports 349 new local COVID-19 cases, 234 in Shanghai

The Chinese mainland on Monday reported 349 confirmed local COVID-19 cases, of which 234 were in Shanghai, the National Health Commission said on Tuesday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) :The Chinese mainland on Monday reported 349 confirmed local COVID-19 cases, of which 234 were in Shanghai, the National Health Commission said on Tuesday.

Apart from Shanghai, seven other provincial-level regions on the mainland saw new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, including 61 in Beijing and 25 in Henan.

Shanghai also reported 2,780 locally transmitted asymptomatic infections Monday, out of a total of 3,077 such cases newly identified on the mainland.

Following the recovery of 1,019 COVID-19 patients on Monday, there were 8,068 confirmed COVID-19 cases receiving treatment in hospitals across the Chinese mainland.

Monday saw six deaths from COVID-19, all in Shanghai.

Related Topics

China Beijing Shanghai All From

Recent Stories

India reports 2,288 new COVID-19 cases, 10 more de ..

India reports 2,288 new COVID-19 cases, 10 more deaths

15 seconds ago
 China's interbank treasury bond index opens higher ..

China's interbank treasury bond index opens higher Tuesday

16 seconds ago
 PM chairs cabinet meeting

PM chairs cabinet meeting

18 seconds ago
 Inauguration Ceremony of New South Korean Presiden ..

Inauguration Ceremony of New South Korean President Takes Place in Seoul - Repor ..

21 seconds ago
 Duterte popularity sweeps daughter to Philippines ..

Duterte popularity sweeps daughter to Philippines election win

10 minutes ago
 Queen to miss UK parliament opening as PM eyes pol ..

Queen to miss UK parliament opening as PM eyes political revival

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.