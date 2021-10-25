UrduPoint.com

Chinese Mainland Reports 35 Locally Transmitted COVID-19 Cases

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 02:46 PM

Chinese mainland reports 35 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Sunday reported 35 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Monday

BEIJING, Oct. 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :The Chinese mainland on Sunday reported 35 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Monday.

Of the new local cases, 19 were reported in Inner Mongolia, four each in Guizhou and Gansu, and two each in Beijing, Hebei, Hunan and Shaanxi, the commission said.

Sunday also saw Tianjin, Shanghai, Shandong and Guangxi each report one new imported case.

Inner Mongolia reported one new suspected case, which was imported from outside the mainland. No new deaths from COVID-19 were reported on Sunday, it added.

More Stories From Health

