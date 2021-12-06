Chinese mainland reports 38 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

UrduPoint.com

BEIJING, Dec. 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :The Chinese mainland on Sunday reported 38 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Monday.

Of the new local cases, 28 were reported in Inner Mongolia, seven in Heilongjiang, two in Yunnan and one in Hebei.

Also reported were 23 new imported cases in seven provincial-level regions, according to the commission.

One new suspected case arriving from outside the mainland was reported in Shanghai and no new deaths from COVID-19 were reported on Sunday, it added.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland had reached 99,203 by Sunday, including 1,060 patients still receiving treatment, of whom 12 were in severe condition.

A total of 93,507 patients had been discharged from hospitals on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

A total of 44 asymptomatic cases were newly reported Sunday, of whom 39 were from outside the mainland.

