Chinese Mainland Reports 39 Locally Transmitted COVID-19 Cases

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 05:43 PM

BEIJING, Nov. 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :The Chinese mainland on Tuesday reported 39 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Wednesday.

Of the new local cases, 17 were reported in Liaoning, eight in Henan, five in Hebei, four in Heilongjiang, two each in Jiangxi and Yunnan, and one in Sichuan.

Also reported were 15 new imported cases, according to the commission.

One new suspected case arriving from outside the mainland was reported in Shanghai, and no new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on Tuesday, said the commission.

