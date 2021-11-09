Chinese mainland reports 43 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, Nov. 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :The Chinese mainland on Monday reported 43 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Tuesday.

Of the new local cases, 12 were reported in Hebei, eight in Heilongjiang, seven in Sichuan, five in Liaoning, four in Gansu, three in Jiangxi, and two each in Henan and Yunnan.

Also reported were 19 new imported cases, of which four each were reported in Guangdong and Guangxi, two each in Tianjin, Shanghai, Sichuan and Yunnan, and one each in Beijing, Fujian and Shaanxi, according to the commission.

No new suspected cases or new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on Monday, said the commission.

A total of 9,779 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Monday. Among them, 9,386 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 393 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland had reached 97,885 by Monday, including 1,222 patients still receiving treatment, 27 of whom were in severe condition.

A total of 92,027 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

A total of 74 asymptomatic cases were newly reported, of whom 28 were from outside the mainland. There were a total of 507 asymptomatic cases, of whom 350 were imported, under medical observation as of Monday.

By the end of Monday, 12,368 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 213 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 77 cases had been reported in the Macao SAR, and 16,445 cases, including 847 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 12,036 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 75 had been discharged in the Macao SAR, and 13,742 had been discharged in Taiwan.