Chinese Mainland Reports 46 New Local COVID-19 Cases

Umer Jamshaid Published February 16, 2022 | 12:23 PM

The Chinese mainland on Tuesday reported 46 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said on Wednesday

Of the new local infections, 19 were reported in Jiangsu, 15 in Liaoning, seven in Inner Mongolia, three in Guangdong, and two in Guangxi, the commission said in its daily report.

Tuesday also saw 10 provincial-level regions reporting 56 imported COVID-19 cases, said the commission.

No new suspected cases or deaths from COVID-19 were reported on the day, it added.

A total of 28 asymptomatic cases were newly reported Tuesday, 23 of whom arrived from outside the mainland, according to the commission.

As of Tuesday, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reported on the Chinese mainland, both local and imported, had reached 107,196.

There were 1,419 patients still under treatment on Tuesday, of whom seven were in severe condition. A total of 4,636 patients had died of the virus on the mainland since the outbreak of the disease.

