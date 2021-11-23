Chinese mainland reports 5 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, Nov. 23 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :The Chinese mainland on Monday reported five new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Tuesday.

Of the five local cases, four were reported in Liaoning and one in Yunnan, the commission said.

Monday also saw reports of 14 imported cases in six provincial-level regions, it said.

No new suspected cases or new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on Monday, said the commission.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland had reached 98,524 by Monday, including 1,006 patients still receiving treatment, of whom eight were in severe condition.

A total of 92,882 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

A total of 18 asymptomatic cases were newly reported Monday, 16 of which were from outside the mainland. There were a total of 494 asymptomatic cases, including 359 arriving from outside the mainland, under medical observation as of Monday.