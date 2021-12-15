UrduPoint.com

Chinese Mainland Reports 50 Locally Transmitted COVID-19 Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 24 seconds ago Wed 15th December 2021 | 12:25 PM

The Chinese mainland on Tuesday reported 50 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Wednesday

BEIJING, Dec. 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :The Chinese mainland on Tuesday reported 50 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Wednesday.

Of the new local cases, 45 were reported in Zhejiang, three in Inner Mongolia, and two in Guangdong, the commission said.

Also reported were 17 new imported cases in eight provincial-level regions, according to the commission.

No new suspected cases or new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on Tuesday, it added.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland had reached 99,923 by Tuesday, including 1,460 patients still receiving treatment, of whom 17 were in severe condition.

A total of 93,827 patients had been discharged from hospitals on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

A total of 24 asymptomatic cases were newly reported Tuesday, of whom 22 were from outside the mainland.

