UrduPoint.com

Chinese Mainland Reports 51 Locally Transmitted COVID-19 Cases

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 14th December 2021 | 01:28 PM

Chinese mainland reports 51 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Monday reported 51 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Tuesday

BEIJING, Dec. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :The Chinese mainland on Monday reported 51 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Tuesday.

Of the new local cases, 44 were reported in Zhejiang, five in Inner Mongolia, and one each in Heilongjiang and Shaanxi, the commission said.

Also reported were 25 new imported cases in eight provincial-level regions, according to the commission.

No new suspected cases or new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on Monday, it added.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland had reached 99,856 by Monday, including 1,431 patients still receiving treatment, of whom 22 were in severe condition.

A total of 93,789 patients had been discharged from hospitals on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

A total of 15 asymptomatic cases were newly reported Monday, of whom 11 were from outside the mainland.

Related Topics

China Died Mongolia From

Recent Stories

Fertilizer industry's problems will be resolved on ..

Fertilizer industry's problems will be resolved on top priority: Tarin

1 minute ago
 Russia to Hand Over to NATO Ideas on Security Guar ..

Russia to Hand Over to NATO Ideas on Security Guarantees in Writing Soon - Russi ..

2 minutes ago
 FM warns dire humanitarian crisis looming in Afgha ..

FM warns dire humanitarian crisis looming in Afghanistan

16 minutes ago
 Domestic adventure "Schemes in Antiques" stays ato ..

Domestic adventure "Schemes in Antiques" stays atop Chinese box office

2 minutes ago
 7.6-magnitude quake hits 95 km north of Maumere, I ..

7.6-magnitude quake hits 95 km north of Maumere, Indonesia: USGS

4 minutes ago
 Gas Futures in Europe Above $1,400 Per 1,000 Cubic ..

Gas Futures in Europe Above $1,400 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters for First Time Since O ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.