Chinese mainland reports 55 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, Dec. 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) APP):The Chinese mainland on Thursday reported 55 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Friday.

Of the new local cases, 52 were reported in Shaanxi, and one each in Zhejiang, Guangdong and Guangxi, the commission said.

Also reported were 32 new imported cases in 10 provincial-level regions, according to the commission.

Thursday also saw six new suspected cases reported in Shanghai, all of whom were from outside the mainland.

No new deaths from COVID-19 were reported on the day, it added.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland had reached 100,731 by Thursday, including 1,851 patients still receiving treatment, of whom nine were in severe conditions.

A total of 94,244 patients had been discharged from hospitals on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

A total of 26 asymptomatic cases were newly reported Thursday, 25 of whom arrived from outside the mainland.