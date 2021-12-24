UrduPoint.com

Chinese Mainland Reports 55 Locally Transmitted COVID-19 Cases

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 24th December 2021 | 04:19 PM

Chinese mainland reports 55 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Thursday reported 55 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Friday

BEIJING, Dec. 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) APP):The Chinese mainland on Thursday reported 55 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Friday.

Of the new local cases, 52 were reported in Shaanxi, and one each in Zhejiang, Guangdong and Guangxi, the commission said.

Also reported were 32 new imported cases in 10 provincial-level regions, according to the commission.

Thursday also saw six new suspected cases reported in Shanghai, all of whom were from outside the mainland.

No new deaths from COVID-19 were reported on the day, it added.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland had reached 100,731 by Thursday, including 1,851 patients still receiving treatment, of whom nine were in severe conditions.

A total of 94,244 patients had been discharged from hospitals on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

A total of 26 asymptomatic cases were newly reported Thursday, 25 of whom arrived from outside the mainland.

Related Topics

China Died Shanghai All From

Recent Stories

Bangladesh: 38 kill in ferry fire incident, FO exp ..

Bangladesh: 38 kill in ferry fire incident, FO expresses condolence

14 minutes ago
 National team’s opener Abid Ali  back to recove ..

National team’s opener Abid Ali  back to recovery after undergoing surgery

27 minutes ago
 Moscow Says Will Respond With Adequate Military Me ..

Moscow Says Will Respond With Adequate Military Measures to Hostile Actions of W ..

3 minutes ago
 17 killed, 1,023 injured in 999 accident across Pu ..

17 killed, 1,023 injured in 999 accident across Punjab

3 minutes ago
 Governor Balochistan condemns terrorist attack on ..

Governor Balochistan condemns terrorist attack on security force in Ketch

3 minutes ago
 China's overnight Shibor interbank rate up Friday

China's overnight Shibor interbank rate up Friday

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.