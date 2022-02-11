Chinese mainland reports 56 new local COVID-19 cases

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, Feb. 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :The Chinese mainland on Thursday recorded 56 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said on Friday.

Of the new local infections, 33 were reported in Guangxi, 22 in Liaoning and one in Guizhou, the commission said in its daily report.

Thursday also saw eight provincial-level regions reporting 45 imported COVID-19 cases, said the commission in its daily report.

No new suspected cases or deaths from COVID-19 were reported on the day, it added.