UrduPoint.com

Chinese Mainland Reports 56 New Local COVID-19 Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 11, 2022 | 02:49 PM

Chinese mainland reports 56 new local COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Thursday recorded 56 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said on Friday

BEIJING, Feb. 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :The Chinese mainland on Thursday recorded 56 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said on Friday.

Of the new local infections, 33 were reported in Guangxi, 22 in Liaoning and one in Guizhou, the commission said in its daily report.

Thursday also saw eight provincial-level regions reporting 45 imported COVID-19 cases, said the commission in its daily report.

No new suspected cases or deaths from COVID-19 were reported on the day, it added.

Related Topics

China From

Recent Stories

Contractor booked for selling sand on high rates

Contractor booked for selling sand on high rates

1 minute ago
 Iranians get behind wheel to mark Islamic revoluti ..

Iranians get behind wheel to mark Islamic revolution

1 minute ago
 Russia Confirms 203,949 New COVID-19 Cases, 722 De ..

Russia Confirms 203,949 New COVID-19 Cases, 722 Deaths in Past 24 Hours - Respon ..

26 minutes ago
 S.Korea reports 53,926 new COVID-19 cases

S.Korea reports 53,926 new COVID-19 cases

26 minutes ago
 Munich Conference Turns Into Platform for Anti-Rus ..

Munich Conference Turns Into Platform for Anti-Russian Rhetoric - Ambassador to ..

26 minutes ago
 Shaukin Tarin present before Senate details of $3 ..

Shaukin Tarin present before Senate details of $3 billion dollars received from ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>