Chinese mainland reports 57 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, Dec. 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) APP):The Chinese mainland on Monday reported 57 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Tuesday.

Of the new local cases, 43 were reported in Shaanxi, eight in Zhejiang, and six in Guangdong, the commission said.

Also reported were 24 new imported cases in nine provincial-level regions, according to the commission.

There were no new suspected cases or new deaths from COVID-19 reported on Monday, it added.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland had reached 100,467 by Monday, including 1,768 patients still receiving treatment, of whom five were in severe conditions.

A total of 94,063 patients had been discharged from hospitals on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

A total of 19 asymptomatic cases were newly reported Monday, of whom 18 were from outside the mainland.

