UrduPoint.com

Chinese Mainland Reports 60 Locally Transmitted COVID-19 Cases

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 02:31 PM

Chinese mainland reports 60 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Wednesday reported 60 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Thursday

BEIJING, Dec. 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :The Chinese mainland on Wednesday reported 60 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Thursday.

Of the new local cases, 42 were reported in Inner Mongolia, 12 in Zhejiang, four in Heilongjiang, and one each in Jiangsu and Yunnan, the commission said.

Also reported were 23 new imported cases in eight provincial-level regions, according to the commission.

No new suspected cases or deaths from COVID-19 were reported, it added.

