UrduPoint.com

Chinese Mainland Reports 61 New Locally Transmitted COVID-19 Cases

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 02:53 PM

Chinese mainland reports 61 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Wednesday reported 61 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, including 38 in Jiangsu Province, 10 in Hubei, seven in Hunan, and three each in Henan and Yunnan, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Thursday

BEIJING (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :The Chinese mainland on Wednesday reported 61 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, including 38 in Jiangsu Province, 10 in Hubei, seven in Hunan, and three each in Henan and Yunnan, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Thursday.

Also reported were 20 new imported cases, including five each in Shanghai, Guangdong and Yunnan, three in Guangxi, and one each in Fujian and Sichuan.

Two suspected cases arriving from outside the mainland were newly reported in Shanghai on Wednesday.

No deaths related to COVID-19 were newly reported, the commission added.

By the end of Wednesday, a total of 7,757 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Among them, 7,039 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 718 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 94,161 by Wednesday, including 1,836 patients still receiving treatment, 60 of whom were in severe condition.

A total of 87,689 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

There were three suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland on Wednesday.

A total of 38 asymptomatic cases were newly reported. There were a total of 511 asymptomatic cases, of which 395 were imported, under medical observation on Wednesday.

By the end of Wednesday, 12,020 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 212 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 63 cases had been reported in the Macao SAR, and 15,814 cases, including 816 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 11,731 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 57 had been discharged in the Macao SAR, and 13,111 had been discharged in Taiwan.

Related Topics

China Died Shanghai Hong Kong Saudi Arabia Riyals From

Recent Stories

PPP, PML-N agree to field joint candidate for AJK ..

PPP, PML-N agree to field joint candidate for AJK President slot

14 minutes ago
 Peru's Prosecutors Open Probe Into Prime Minister ..

Peru's Prosecutors Open Probe Into Prime Minister on Suspicion of Terrorism

1 minute ago
 President Dr Arif Alvi urges varsities to emerge a ..

President Dr Arif Alvi urges varsities to emerge as 'centres of excellence' prom ..

1 minute ago
 UNICEF to support Libyan mass COVID-19 vaccination ..

UNICEF to support Libyan mass COVID-19 vaccination campaign

16 minutes ago
 Over 1.82 bln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administe ..

Over 1.82 bln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered in China

17 minutes ago
 Thailand reports record high daily cases of COVID- ..

Thailand reports record high daily cases of COVID-19, recoveries

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.