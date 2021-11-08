Chinese mainland reports 65 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Chinese mainland on Sunday reported 65 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Monday

BEIJING, Nov. 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :The Chinese mainland on Sunday reported 65 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Monday.

Of the new local cases, 20 were reported in Liaoning, 18 in Henan, eight in Hebei, six in Heilongjiang, four in Sichuan, three in Yunnan, two in Gansu, and one each in Beijing, Inner Mongolia, Jiangxi and Chongqing.

Also reported were 24 new imported cases, of which six each were reported in Shanghai and Yunnan, three each in Shanxi and Guangdong, and one each in Inner Mongolia, Zhejiang, Fujian, Shandong, Guangxi and Sichuan, according to the commission.

No new suspected cases or new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on Sunday, said the commission.

A total of 9,760 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Sunday. Among them, 9,372 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 388 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland had reached 97,823 by Sunday, including 1,202 patients still receiving treatment, 28 of whom were in severe condition.

A total of 91,985 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

A total of 46 asymptomatic cases were newly reported, of whom 12 were from outside the mainland. There were a total of 456 asymptomatic cases, of whom 335 were imported, under medical observation as of Sunday.

By the end of Sunday, 12,368 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 213 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 77 cases had been reported in the Macao SAR, and 16,442 cases, including 847 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 12,036 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 75 had been discharged in the Macao SAR, and 13,742 had been discharged in Taiwan.