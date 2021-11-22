UrduPoint.com

Chinese Mainland Reports 7 Locally Transmitted COVID-19 Cases

Faizan Hashmi 21 seconds ago Mon 22nd November 2021 | 03:26 PM

The Chinese mainland on Sunday reported seven new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Monday

BEIJING, Nov. 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :The Chinese mainland on Sunday reported seven new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Monday.

Of the seven local cases, five were reported in Liaoning and two in Yunnan, the commission said.

Sunday also saw reports of 31 imported cases in 10 provincial-level regions, it said.

Two new suspected cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported in Shanghai on Sunday, said the commission.

No new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on Sunday, it added.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland had reached 98,505 by Sunday, including 1,051 patients still receiving treatment, of whom 11 were in severe condition.

A total of 92,818 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

A total of 29 asymptomatic cases were newly reported Sunday, 28 of which were from outside the mainland. There were a total of 489 asymptomatic cases, including 354 arriving from outside the mainland, under medical observation as of Sunday.

