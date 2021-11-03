Chinese mainland reports 93 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Tuesday reported 93 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Wednesday

BEIJING, Nov. 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :The Chinese mainland on Tuesday reported 93 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Wednesday.

Of the new local cases, 35 were reported in the province of Heilongjiang, 14 in Hebei, another 14 in Gansu, nine in Beijing, six in Inner Mongolia, four each in Chongqing and Qinghai, two each in Jiangxi, Yunnan and Ningxia, and one in Sichuan, the commission said.

Tuesday also saw 16 new imported cases, including three previously reported asymptomatic carriers, it said.

One new suspected case arriving from outside the mainland was reported in Shanghai and no new deaths from COVID-19 were reported on Tuesday, it added.

A total of 9,670 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Tuesday. Among them, 9,293 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 377 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland had reached 97,423 by Tuesday, including 1,000 patients still receiving treatment.

Among them, 37 were in severe condition.

A total of 91,787 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

A total of 19 asymptomatic cases were newly reported, including eight from outside the mainland. There were a total of 384 asymptomatic cases, of which 335 were imported, under medical observation as of Tuesday.

By the end of Tuesday, 12,349 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 213 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 77 cases had been reported in the Macao SAR, and 16,421 cases, including 847 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 12,034 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 75 had been discharged in the Macao SAR, and 13,742 had been discharged in Taiwan.