Chinese Mainland Reports 94 New Locally Transmitted COVID-19 Cases

Muhammad Irfan 27 seconds ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 01:59 PM

BEIJING (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) --:The Chinese mainland on Monday reported transmitted COVID-19 cases, including 41 in Henan Province, 38 in Jiangsu, 12 in Hunan and three in Hubei, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Monday.

Also reported were 31 new imported cases, including eight each in Shanghai, Guangdong and Yunnan, three in Beijing, and one each in Inner Mongolia, Zhejiang, Sichuan and Shaanxi.

No new deaths or suspected cases related to COVID-19 were reported Monday.

