Chinese mainland reports eight new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Two armed dacoits allegedly looted Rs 1.7 million from office of a private company, near Fayyaz Park, on Saturday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :The Chinese mainland on Friday reported eight new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, all in Guangdong Province, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Saturday.

Also reported were 27 new imported cases, of which eight were reported in Shanghai, six in Yunnan, four each in Jiangsu and Guangdong, and one each in Beijing, Tianjin, Fujian, Sichuan and Shaanxi.

One suspected case that arrived from outside the mainland was reported in Shanghai on Friday as well.

No new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported in the day.

A total of 6,228 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Friday. Among them, 5,926 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 302 remained hospitalized.

No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 91,394 by Friday, including 446 patients still receiving treatment, 12 of whom were in severe conditions.

A total of 86,312 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

There were 10 suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland on Friday.

A total of 27 asymptomatic cases were newly reported, one of which was reported in Zhejiang and the other 26 were from abroad. There were a total of 383 asymptomatic cases, of whom 361 were imported, under medical observation by Friday.