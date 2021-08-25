Chinese mainland reports four new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Tuesday reported four new locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, including two in Shanghai, and one each in Jiangsu and Yunnan, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Wednesday

Also reported were 16 new imported cases, including six in Yunnan, four in Shanghai, three in Guangdong, one each in Tianjin, Jiangsu, and Henan.

One suspected case arriving from outside the mainland was reported in Shanghai as well, the commission added.

No new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported Tuesday, said the commission.

A total of 8,155 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Tuesday. Among them, 7,447 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 708 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 94,707 by Tuesday, including 1,575 patients still receiving treatment, 14 of whom were in severe conditions.

A total of 88,496 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

There was one suspected COVID-19 case on the mainland on Tuesday.

A total of 11 asymptomatic cases, all imported from outside the mainland, were newly reported. There were a total of 476 asymptomatic cases, of whom 395 were imported, under medical observation by Tuesday.

By the end of Tuesday, 12,069 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 212 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 63 cases had been reported in the Macao SAR, and 15,938 cases, including 829 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 11,768 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 59 had been discharged in the Macao SAR, and 13,621 had been discharged in Taiwan.