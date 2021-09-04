UrduPoint.com

Chinese Mainland Reports One New Locally Transmitted COVID-19 Case

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 04th September 2021 | 01:50 PM

The Chinese mainland on Friday reported one new locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 case in Yunnan Province, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Saturday

BEIJING, Sept. 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2021 ) :The Chinese mainland on Friday reported one new locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 case in Yunnan Province, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Saturday.

Also reported were 27 new imported cases, including eight in Shanghai, six in Yunnan, four each in Zhejiang and Guangdong, two in Fujian and one each in Tianjin, Jiangsu and Henan.

Two suspected cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported in Shanghai as well, the commission added.

No new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported Friday, said the commission.

A total of 8,422 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Friday. Among them, 7,801 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 621 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 94,982 by Friday, including 908 patients still receiving treatment, five of whom were in severe condition.

A total of 89,438 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

A total of 22 asymptomatic cases, all arriving from outside the mainland, were newly reported. There were a total of 424 asymptomatic cases, of whom 371 were imported, under medical observation on Friday.By the end of Friday, 12,112 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 212 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 63 cases had been reported in the Macao SAR, and 16,012 cases, including 837 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 11,798 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 60 had been discharged in the Macao SAR, and 13,728 had been discharged in Taiwan.

