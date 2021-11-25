UrduPoint.com

Chinese Mainland Reports Two Locally Transmitted COVID-19 Cases

BEIJING, Nov. 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :The Chinese mainland on Wednesday reported two new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, both of which were reported in Yunnan Province, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Thursday.

Wednesday also saw reports of 22 imported cases in nine provincial-level regions, said the commission.

One suspected case arriving from outside the mainland was reported in Shanghai as well, it added.

No new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on Wednesday, said the commission.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland had reached 98,570 by Wednesday, including 914 patients still receiving treatment, of whom eight were in severe condition.

A total of 93,020 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

A total of 22 asymptomatic cases were newly reported Wednesday, all from outside the mainland. There were a total of 494 asymptomatic cases, including 368 arriving from outside the mainland, under medical observation as of Wednesday.

