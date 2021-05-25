UrduPoint.com
Chinese Mainland Reports Two New Locally Transmitted COVID-19 Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 01:48 PM

The Chinese mainland on Monday reported two new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in Anhui Province, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Tuesday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :The Chinese mainland on Monday reported two new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in Anhui Province, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Tuesday.

The same day also saw 13 new imported cases on the mainland. Of them, three were reported in Shanghai, two each in Tianjin, Shanxi and Fujian, and one each in Jiangsu, Hunan, Sichuan and Shaanxi.

No suspected cases or new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported Monday, the commission said.

A total of 5,983 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Monday. Among them, 5,694 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 289 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 91,006 by Monday, including 319 patients still receiving treatment, three of whom were in severe condition.

A total of 86,051 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

There were three suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland on Monday.

A total of 18 asymptomatic cases were newly reported, and 16 of them arrived from outside the mainland. There were a total of 389 asymptomatic cases, of whom 363 were imported, under medical observation by Monday.

By the end of Monday, 11,833 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 210 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 51 cases had been reported in the Macao SAR, and 4,917 cases, including 29 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 11,556 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 49 had been discharged in the Macao SAR, and 1,133 had been discharged in Taiwan.

