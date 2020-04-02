Chinese medical experts welcomed for aiding battle against COVID-19 overseas

(@FahadShabbir)

Chinese medical experts are highly valued and welcomed abroad for helping foreign countries fighting against the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic, the National Health Commission (NHC) said Thursday

Li Mingzhu, an official with the NHC, said at a press conference in Beijing that China had dispatched medical experts to multiple countries, including Italy, Serbia, Pakistan and Venezuela.

Selected from different provincial regions and assembled by the NHC, Chinese medical expert teams dispatched to other countries are tasked to carry out exchange and coordination with local health authorities, medical institutions and experts, share experience on COVID-19 prevention response, provide a variety of professional training and consultations, as well as offer help to oversea Chinese people, Li said.

Chinese medical teams consist of medical workers who specialize in public health, clinical diagnosis and treatment, and traditional Chinese medicine, he added.