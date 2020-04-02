UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Medical Experts Welcomed For Aiding Battle Against COVID-19 Overseas

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 03:55 PM

Chinese medical experts welcomed for aiding battle against COVID-19 overseas

Chinese medical experts are highly valued and welcomed abroad for helping foreign countries fighting against the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic, the National Health Commission (NHC) said Thursday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :Chinese medical experts are highly valued and welcomed abroad for helping foreign countries fighting against the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic, the National Health Commission (NHC) said Thursday.

Li Mingzhu, an official with the NHC, said at a press conference in Beijing that China had dispatched medical experts to multiple countries, including Italy, Serbia, Pakistan and Venezuela.

Selected from different provincial regions and assembled by the NHC, Chinese medical expert teams dispatched to other countries are tasked to carry out exchange and coordination with local health authorities, medical institutions and experts, share experience on COVID-19 prevention response, provide a variety of professional training and consultations, as well as offer help to oversea Chinese people, Li said.

Chinese medical teams consist of medical workers who specialize in public health, clinical diagnosis and treatment, and traditional Chinese medicine, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange China Beijing Italy Serbia Venezuela From Share

Recent Stories

Pakistan lauds Japanese $2.16 m assistance to figh ..

4 minutes ago

Kremlin: Response Center Says No SHortage of Medic ..

2 minutes ago

Global oil industry facing unprecedented shock: IE ..

2 minutes ago

Security of Quarantine centers to be made fool pro ..

2 minutes ago

Lahore High Court (LHC) seeks arguments from NAB o ..

2 minutes ago

Spain sees 950 daily deaths from virus, unemployme ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.