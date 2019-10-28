UrduPoint.com
Chinese Men's Health Day Focuses On Prostate Diseases

The Chinese medical community focused on the prevention and treatment of prostate diseases as the country marked the annual Men's Health Day on Monday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :The Chinese medical community focused on the prevention and treatment of prostate diseases as the country marked the annual Men's Health Day on Monday.

More than half the men over 50 across China have suffered from prostate diseases, which usually refer to prostatitis, benign prostatic hypertrophy and prostate cancer.

The incidence of prostate cancer grew quickly among the top 10 malignancies for males in China, and the mortality-incidence rate exceeded the world average, said Han Sujun, an associate chief physician in urinary surgery at the Cancer Hospital of the Chinese academy of Medical Sciences.

"It is imperative to improve prevention and early diagnosis of prostate diseases," said Jiang Hui, president of the China Sexology Association.

The Men's Health Day was initiated in China in 2000. It is marked on Oct. 28 every year.

