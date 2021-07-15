Chinese national in Vietnam receives 1st doses of Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine

Chinese nationals in Vietnam on Thursday started receiving their first doses of Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine under China's "Spring Sprout" vaccination program

Chinese nationals in Vietnam on Thursday started receiving their first doses of Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine under China's "Spring Sprout" vaccination program.

Over 2,600 Chinese nationals were inoculated on Thursday in the Vietnamese capital Hanoi and northern Bac Giang province, which accommodates a large number of Chinese working at industrial parks.

"The vaccination program shows the Communist Party of China's and the Chinese government's concern and care for overseas Chinese nationals. It is also a significant act in China's further cooperation with other countries in fighting the pandemic," said Chinese Ambassador to Vietnam Xiong Bo at a vaccination site in Hanoi.

Inoculating Chinese citizens in Vietnam is to protect their health and safety as well as to contribute to Vietnam's efforts against the pandemic, as the situation concerning COVID-19 in the country is still severe, Xiong said.

Chinese nationals will also be inoculated with the Sinopharm vaccine in 25 other localities across Vietnam including southern Ho Chi Minh City (HCMC), the current epidemic hotspot.

Vietnam reported a new daily high of 2,924 locally transmitted COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, with 2,229 recorded in HCMC.

As of 6 p.m. local time Wednesday, the country had registered a total of 35,479 domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases, including 33,909 since the start of the latest outbreak in late April, according to the country's Ministry of Health.

Vietnam received its first batch of the Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine from China on June 20.