Chinese National Who Transferred Via Moscow From Italy Infected By COVID-19 - Authorities

Mon 02nd March 2020 | 05:20 PM

A Chinese passenger who transferred through Russia on her way from Italy to China has been confirmed to have contracted the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), authorities in the Zhejiang province in eastern China said in a statement on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2020) A Chinese passenger who transferred through Russia on her way from Italy to China has been confirmed to have contracted the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), authorities in the Zhejiang province in eastern China said in a statement on Monday.

According to the statement, the 31-year-old female patient exhibited symptoms including coughing, headache and diarrhea on February 16 and took medicine herself as treatment.

"The patient left Milan on Thursday evening on the flight SU2415H (occupying seat 17C) and transferred through Moscow, before taking the flight SU206H (occupying seat 22F) to the Pudong International Airport in Shanghai," the statement said.

The patient was quarantined after arriving in her hometown of Qingtian County in the Zhejiang province on Saturday. Her coronavirus test showed positive results on Sunday, and she is currently being treated at a local hospital.

As of Monday, COVID-19 has infected over 89,000 people and killed more than 3,000 globally. Meanwhile, more than 45,000 patients have recovered.

