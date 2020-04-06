UrduPoint.com
Chinese Pharmaceutical Company Donates Traditional Medicines To Assist Pakistan Combat Covid-19

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 12:03 PM

A Chinese pharmaceutical company has donated Traditional Chinese Medicines (TCM) to a hospital in Karachi to help Pakistan's health authorities in their efforts to prevent and control of Covid-19 pandemic

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :A Chinese pharmaceutical company has donated Traditional Chinese Medicines (TCM) to a hospital in Karachi to help Pakistan's health authorities in their efforts to prevent and control of Covid-19 pandemic.

Hunan Anbang Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd (Anbang) has delivered 600 boxes of traditional Chinese medicine to a mobile cabin hospital in Karachi to combat the Covid-19, according to a report of China Economic Net (CEN).

At the handing over ceremony held recently, Anbang official introduced that the donated medicine, Yinhuang Qingfei capsule, has been listed as a recommended TCM in the treatment plan for the Covid-19 by the provincial TCM regulator in Hunan, China.

This capsule is effective for patients infected with the novel coronavirus, according to Anbang's Chairman Chen Feibao. What's more, this capsule, the first ever traditional Chinese medicine for bronchitis, passed the clinical trial in Pakistan in 2019 and proved effective for Pakistani patients.

Anbang's first batch of donation 1,500 boxes of Yinhuang Qingfei capsule to Pakistan, were sent from China's Changsha city.

When asked about the reason of donations to Pakistan, Chen said, Anbang, as a pharmaceutical company, has a bounden duty to fight against the virus with Pakistan, who mobilized the whole nation to provide assistance to China, soon after the epidemic's breakout.

Besides the donation to the cabin hospital, Anbang also donated 100 and 300 boxes of Yinhuang Qingfei capsule to the Union of Overseas Chinese in Karachi and the Air Security Force in the city's airport respectively.

According to Anbang, they will send the second batch of medicines to help Pakistan combat the deadly disease soon.

