UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese PLA Provides COVID-19 Vaccines To Pakistan Army

Sumaira FH 2 days ago Fri 07th May 2021 | 02:57 PM

Chinese PLA provides COVID-19 vaccines to Pakistan Army

The second batch of COVID-19 vaccines assisted by the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) was delivered to the Pakistani military

BEIJING, May 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :The second batch of COVID-19 vaccines assisted by the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) was delivered to the Pakistani military.

The vaccine was provided with the approval of the Central Military Commission and at the request of Pakistani military and for the implementation of President Xi Jinping's important declaration on making China's COVID-19 vaccine a global public good, China Military Online reported on Friday.

Pakistan Army received first batch of the vaccine from the Chinese PLA on February 8, becoming the first foreign military to get the COVID-19 vaccine assistance from the Chinese military.

Meanwhile, the first batch of China's CanSino COVID-19 vaccines that the Pakistani government purchased in bulk has been transported to Pakistan, the CanSino Biologics Inc.

told the Chinese media.

Having arrived in Pakistan a couple of days ago, the bulk vaccines will be packaged locally to support Pakistan's fight against COVID-19, the company told Xinhua.

In late March, the first batch of finished CanSino COVID-19 vaccines that the Pakistani government purchased from China airlifted in Islamabad.

According to the report, the third phase trials of the CanSino vaccine had been conducted in Pakistan and it is the second Chinese COVID-19 vaccine that Pakistan approved for emergency use in the country.

Currently, Pakistan is facing a third wave of COVID-19 and the positivity rate has seen a sharp rise, forcing the Pakistani authorities to continue tightening the anti-pandemic measures and facilitating the vaccination drive.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Army China Company February March Media From Government Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Arabian Gulf League&#039;s all matchweek 26 games ..

8 hours ago

Prime Minister, Saudi Crown Prince reaffirm review ..

9 hours ago

Iran's Zarif Says Onus on US to Return to Complian ..

9 hours ago

Russia Hopes Nord Stream 2 Project Ready Before Ge ..

9 hours ago

Pro-Independence Scottish Parties Win Majority in ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.