UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Researchers Construct Human Cell Landscape At Single-cell Level

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 12:42 PM

Chinese researchers construct human cell landscape at single-cell level

A team of Chinese researchers have constructed a scheme for the human cell landscape (HCL) at the single-cell level, providing a valuable resource for human biology

HANGZHOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :A team of Chinese researchers have constructed a scheme for the human cell landscape (HCL) at the single-cell level, providing a valuable resource for human biology.

A paper on the study, conducted by the team led by Guo Guoji with the school of Medicine of Zhejiang University, was published on Thursday in the online edition of the journal Nature.

Using a self-developed method of single-cell mRNA sequencing, the researchers have been able to determine the cell-type composition of all major human organs, according to the paper.

Guo's team revealed a single-cell hierarchy for many tissues that have not been well characterized and established a "single-cell HCL analysis" pipeline that helps to define human cell identity, said the paper.

"In a nutshell, what we have done is the digitalization of human cells," said Guo. "We can use the digital matrix to describe the characteristics of each cell and classify them systematically.""We have also defined many previously unknown cell types and found some specific patterns of expression," Guo added.

In the future, clinicians may be able to use the research data to identify the states and origins of abnormal cells by referring to normal cells, said the researchers.

Related Topics

China May All Hallmark Company Limited

Recent Stories

Logos for Russian, Int'l Projects of Rossiya Segod ..

2 minutes ago

German consumer morale at lowest since 2009

2 minutes ago

Tokyo's Nikkei closes down 4.5% as Japan virus fea ..

2 minutes ago

Fawad Ch says rigid religious people caused spread ..

27 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Bangladesh o ..

31 minutes ago

FDA facilitating use of blood plasma treatment for ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.