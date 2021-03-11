UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Chinese Vaccine Sinopharm Safe For People Above 60', Nausheen Hamid Says

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 31 seconds ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 11:53 AM

'Chinese vaccine Sinopharm safe for people above 60', Nausheen Hamid says

Parliamentary Secretary of National Health Services Dr Nausheen Hamid Thursday expressed that the government on the recommendation of experts had decided to inoculate Chinese made Sinopharm vaccine to people age 60 or above due to available data of neighbor countries regarding its efficacy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary of National Health Services Dr Nausheen Hamid Thursday expressed that the government on the recommendation of experts had decided to inoculate Chinese made Sinopharm vaccine to people age 60 or above due to available data of neighbor countries regarding its efficacy.

Talking to a Private news channel, she said the Pakistan on yesterday had launched a nation-wide coronavirus vaccination drive for the general public which was started with older people, adding, Pakistan are vaccinating its older age groups with Chinese-made Sinopharm vaccine after its approval of technical expert committee.

She made it clear that initially Sinopharm vaccine was not recommended for elderly in Pakistan but lately after getting data of other such countries of UAE and China Pakistani experts has also approved its efficiency and allow it for elderly population.

She said remaining registered health workers from first phase and elderly should send a text message at 1166 or enter their details at the national immunization management system (NIMS) website, adding, the eligible citizens will be informed about the vaccine center and the date of vaccination through a text message.

She said government would give full coverage to both phases of population in second phase of Coronavirus vaccination drive.

Replying a Query, she said public who were directly dealing with public like teachers and police would also prioritize in vaccination drive , adding, its proposal was under consideration of NCOC which hopefully be approve soon.

She also said unfortunately due to no-serious behavior of public overall positivity rate of coronavirus cases were recorded the highest, adding, coronavirus was a reality and the government would implement the guidelines about precautionary measures and save people's lives at any cost.

She appreciated the media for creating public awareness about the pandemic and said the media should further pursue the people in a more effective way about adopting precautionary measures and implementing the coronavirus-related guidelines.

To another query, we remain confident that we will meet our plan of large-scale immunisation over the coming months this year and AstraZeneca through COVAX platform would also be availible to Pakistan soon.

Related Topics

Pakistan Police China UAE Media From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

South Korea Authorized AstraZeneca Coronavirus Vac ..

31 seconds ago

Japan Needs to Hold Clinical Trials of Russia's Sp ..

34 seconds ago

Over one mln families get registered under NSER su ..

35 seconds ago

South Korea Approves Use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 V ..

38 seconds ago

Senate Election showed how we are losing our moral ..

17 minutes ago

'Freak of nature' Sonny Bill Williams hangs up his ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.