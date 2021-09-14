Chinese vaccines getting popularity in neighbouring countries

The Chinese vaccines are getting a positive response, particularly from the neighbouring countries in Asia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :The Chinese vaccines are getting a positive response, particularly from the neighbouring countries in Asia.

Up to now, China has been donating vaccines to 105 countries, and exporting vaccines to over 60 countries.

The total number has exceeded 990 million doses. China has also decided to donate 100 million USD to COVAX for distributing vaccines to developing countries.

On August 28, the Sinopharm vaccine landed in Singapore. Vaccination appointments of the Chinese vaccine in many clinics were fully booked on the very first day. Some clinics even received more than 400 registrations of interest while they still had half a month to wait until receiving the vaccines, according to official documents available with APP.

Earlier, Thailand's Chulabhorn Royal academy opened online registration for the first batch of Sinopharm vaccines. The number of people booking vaccination crashed the website in just three minutes. The 'Sinopharm Vaccine' went viral as it even topped Thailand's Twitter trending list that day.

The response of Asian companies towards Chinese vaccines can be summarized in three categories, including quick & sufficient supply, safe and effective and accessible and affordable.

The fist category can be explained as Chinese President Xi Jinping has stressed that "committed to building a global community of health for all, China is providing vaccines to the world, particularly fellow developing countries".

The Chinese vaccines were the first batches of vaccines available to many neighboring countries. In early spring, when fellow neighboring countries were hit hard by the pandemic, the timely supply of Chinese vaccines provided hope and power to the fight against the pandemic. For this reason, the Presidents of the Philippines, Sri Lanka, and Prime Ministers of Cambodia, Thailand and Laos went to the airport to receive vaccines from China and also expressed gratitude to China on various occasions.

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya has said that at the critical juncture of Sri Lanka's immunization programme, some countries cut off or delayed the vaccine supply to Sri Lanka, while the others offered little which could not solve the major problem. Only China and its vaccines could be trusted, he said.

Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has said that the "best vaccine is the earliest one that can be administered".

Anutin Charnvirakul, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Health of Thailand, has maintained that China provided vaccines to Thailand despite limited production and huge demand within China, which greatly alleviated Thailand's urgent situation at that time.

Under the second category, safety and efficacy indicators of the Chinese vaccines exceed the standards set by the World Health Organization. Chinese vaccines have been proven to provide effective protection in a wide range of people, even against the more infectious Delta variant.

China's inactivated vaccines have few side effects, with the rate of adverse reactions being only 0.006 percent. The accidents related to Chinese vaccines occur rarely. The Heads of states or governments from Indonesia, the Philippines, Laos, Pakistan and other Asian countries received Chinese vaccine innoculations publicly, fully demonstrating their confidence in Chinese vaccines.

In the face of certain rumors against the Sinovac vaccine, the health ministries of Malaysia and Thailand have confirmed with data that the vaccine is as safe and effective as other brands' in preventing serious illness and death caused by the Delta variant.

The mainstream media in neighbouring countries have also defended the name of Chinese vaccines. The Bangkok Post pointed out that certain figures discredited the Sinovac vaccine out of political reasons and commercial interests.

The Vietnam Plus applauded the Sinopharm vaccine as being used on a large scale in many countries, including China, and proved to be effective, especially against the Delta Variant.

Whereas under the third category included of accessible and affordable, President Xi Jinping has emphasized that China must step up research and development of vaccines and related exchanges, and work harder to make the vaccines a global public good to improve their accessibility and affordability in developing countries.

China and partner countries jointly launched the Initiative for Belt and Road Partnership on COVID-19 Vaccines Cooperation to promote fair international distribution of vaccines and build a global shield against the virus.

Since the introduction of Chinese vaccines, China has been taking concrete actions to fulfill the agreement and commitment. Affordable prices and few requirements for storage and transportation are outstanding merits of Chinese vaccines.

Significant reduction of the economic burden enables countries to vaccinate more people at the same cost, thus achieving greater immunization coverage.

China always promotes vaccine Research & Development, production and distribution with an open and cooperative attitude, and is willing to help developing countries to enhance their vaccine production capacity.

Only in Asia, China has already conducted R&D and production cooperation with Indonesia, Malaysia, Pakistan and other neighbouring countries. Chinese vaccines companies are supported to collaborate with foreign partners and help enhance their production capacity.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, President Xi Jinping has actively advanced international vaccine cooperation on the international arena and has shared Chinese wisdom and solutions for winning the victory over the pandemic and building a community with a shared future for mankind. Chinese vaccines are safe, effective, accessible and affordable. They truly serve as people's vaccines.

Although faced with the sudden and severe challenges posed by Covid-19, China and neighbouring countries have demonstrated even more solidarity through vaccine cooperation. Over day and night, across mountains and seas, the reach out of Chinese vaccines brought confidence and strength to neighboring countries in support of the anti-pandemic cooperation.

Amid the global challenge, China is paying attention to the needs of its neighbours, devoting itself to build a global community of health for all and honoring its commitment by making vaccines a global public good.

The sole aim is to strengthen vaccine cooperation with neighbouring countries, help each other and fight together to win the victory over the pandemic.