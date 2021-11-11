UrduPoint.com

Chinese Vaccines Sinopharm, Sinovac Approved For Children Above 12 Years

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 day ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 02:10 PM

National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) has said that Chinese vaccines Sinopharm and Sinovac have been approved by NCOC Health Expert Committee

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) has said that Chinese vaccines Sinopharm and Sinovac have been approved by NCOC Health Expert Committee.

According to a tweet on Thursday, the vaccines will be administered to children above 12 years of age from November 15 onwards.

Now, these vaccines will also be available in addition to already approved Pfizer for children above 12 years, it added.

