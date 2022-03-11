UrduPoint.com

Chinese Virologists Identify Inhalable, Double-target Antibody Against COVID-19

Sumaira FH Published March 11, 2022 | 04:40 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :Chinese virologists have reported finding an inhalable human antibody that can bind two targets, at once, on the virus that caused the COVID-19 epidemic.

The effectiveness of SARS-CoV-2 therapeutic antibodies has been limited by the continuous emergence of viral variants and by the restricted diffusion of antibodies from circulation into the sites of respiratory virus infection.

Researchers from Fudan University identified two highly-conserved regions on Omicron variant's receptor-binding domain, which implies that those parts resist rapid variations that lead to immune escape, according to the study published Thursday in the journal Cell.

The researchers thereafter generated a bispecific single-domain antibody that was able to "simultaneously and synergistically" bind those two regions, according to the study.

They demonstrated that the antibody, in the form of liquid drop within five micrometers, can be effectively delivered to the lung via inhalation administration, and exhibited exquisite neutralization breadth and therapeutic efficacy in mouse models of SARS-CoV-2 infections, the study noted.

In a mouse model with severe COVID-19 symptoms and high viral titer in the lungs, they found that the inhalation of bn03 almost eliminated entirely the live virus in the lung and ameliorated the lung injury.

The antibody's production technique is currently under development, and clinical trials are expected in the next step.

