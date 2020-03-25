Chitral boy referred to Peshawar for Corona test

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) : A second-year student Hanifullah in Chitral was referred by the doctors at District Hospital Chitral to Peshawar for examination of Corona Virus test on Tuesday.

Hanifullah came from Karachi a week ago and was feeling fever and coughing but there are no corona virus test, screening, laboratory facilities throughout Chitral so the doctors in District Headquarter Hospital Chitral referred Hanifullah s/o Ezat Ullah, a student of Govt Degree College Chitral, to Peshawar for the test.

They appealed to Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan to take immediate steps by ensuring testing facilities to the people of Chitral in DHQ Chitral.