Cholesterol metabolite induces production of cancer-promoting vesicles: study

Scientists working to understand the cellular processes linking high cholesterol to breast cancer recurrence and metastasis report that a byproduct of cholesterol metabolism causes some cells to send out cancer-promoting signals to other cells

CHICAGO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 )

In earlier studies, the researchers found that 27-hydroxycholesterol, a byproduct of cholesterol metabolism, promotes tumor growth by binding to estrogen receptors on various tissues, spurring estrogen-responsive cancer cells to proliferate and grow. The researchers also discovered that 27HC suppresses immune function.

To understand more precisely how 27HC acts on cells, they in a new study exposed several types of cells to the metabolite - including immune cells known as polymorphonuclear neutrophils.

"When we treated neutrophils, a type of white blood cell, with 27-hydroxycholesterol, they started spewing out extracellular vesicles," said study lead Erik Nelson, a UI professor of molecular and integrative physiology.

The vesicles contained a unique collection of signaling molecules, the researchers found. These signals are packaged in membrane-bound compartments called extracellular vesicles. And when injected into mouse models of mammary cancer, the vesicles "promoted both breast tumor growth and breast cancer metastasis," Nelson said.