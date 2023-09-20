Open Menu

Chronic Skin Diseases Can Raise Heart Disease Risk: Study

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 20, 2023 | 10:07 PM

Chronic skin diseases can raise heart disease risk: Study

Patients with psoriasis -- a chronic systemic immune-mediated inflammatory disease -- could be at higher risk for cardiovascular disease, a new study has found

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ) :Patients with psoriasis -- a chronic systemic immune-mediated inflammatory disease -- could be at higher risk for cardiovascular disease, a new study has found.

While psoriasis affects 1-3 per cent of the global population, cardiovascular diseases like heart attack and stroke are the leading cause of death globally.

Researchers from the University of Padova in Italy conducted a study on 503 psoriasis patients without clinical cardiovascular disease, who underwent transthoracic doppler echocardiography to evaluate coronary microcirculation, Medical Daily reported.

They found a high prevalence of coronary microvascular dysfunction in more than 30 per cent of asymptomatic patients.

"Previous studies have shown that patients with severe psoriasis have an increased cardiovascular morbidity and mortality. However, there has been limited research on the specific mechanisms underlying this increased risk, particularly regarding coronary microvascular dysfunction," said lead investigator of the study, Stefano Piaserico, Dermatology Unit, Department of Medicine, at the university.

The results have been published in the Journal of Investigative Dermatology.

The study also revealed that psoriasis severity -- assessed by the Psoriasis Area Severity Index (PASI) score -- and the duration of the disease are independently associated with lower coronary flow reserve (CFR), along with the presence of psoriatic arthritis.

Furthermore, conventional cardiovascular risk factors, such as tobacco use, hyperlipidemia, and diabetes mellitus, were not independently associated with reduced CFR in patients with severe psoriasis.

"We should diagnose and actively search for microvascular dysfunction in patients with psoriasis, as this population is at particularly high risk," said Piaserico.

"We might hypothesise that an early and effective treatment of psoriasis would restore the dysfunction and eventually prevent the future risk of myocardial infarction and heart failure associated with it," Piaserico added.

Related Topics

Attack Lead Italy From

Recent Stories

UAE Commander of Joint Operations meets US Command ..

UAE Commander of Joint Operations meets US Commander of Ninth Air Force

3 minutes ago
 35th birthday of Bilawal to be celebrated on Thurs ..

35th birthday of Bilawal to be celebrated on Thursday

11 minutes ago
 Families of two more police martyrs get houses

Families of two more police martyrs get houses

11 minutes ago
 Wafaqi Mohtasib playing leading role international ..

Wafaqi Mohtasib playing leading role internationally in realizing ombudsmanship ..

11 minutes ago
 Former Senator, Nawabzada Mir Saifullah Khan Magsi ..

Former Senator, Nawabzada Mir Saifullah Khan Magsi call on Balochistan Caretaker ..

11 minutes ago
 SEPA- sealed Ghousia Cotton Factory in Sinjhoro

SEPA- sealed Ghousia Cotton Factory in Sinjhoro

17 minutes ago
Christian community leaders visit Central Police O ..

Christian community leaders visit Central Police Office

11 minutes ago
 4 land grabbers arrested

4 land grabbers arrested

11 minutes ago
 Finance ministry contradicts media report on exter ..

Finance ministry contradicts media report on external financing shortfall

11 minutes ago
 DC Jhang held meeting with principals of Chenab Co ..

DC Jhang held meeting with principals of Chenab Colleges

11 minutes ago
 US Attorney General denies political influence on ..

US Attorney General denies political influence on Trump, Biden prosecutions

11 minutes ago
 Pakistan's traditional products attract China-ASEA ..

Pakistan's traditional products attract China-ASEAN Expo visitors

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Health