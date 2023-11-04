Open Menu

Chronic Skin Diseases Can Raise Heart Disease Risk: Study

Faizan Hashmi Published November 04, 2023 | 09:18 PM

Chronic skin diseases can raise heart disease risk: Study

Patients with psoriasis, a chronic systemic immune-mediated inflammatory disease, could be at higher risk for cardiovascular disease, a new study has found

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2023) Patients with psoriasis, a chronic systemic immune-mediated inflammatory disease, could be at higher risk for cardiovascular disease, a new study has found.

While psoriasis affects 1-3 percent of the global population, cardiovascular diseases like heart attack and stroke are the leading cause of death globally.

Researchers from the University of Padova in Italy conducted a study on 503 psoriasis patients without clinical cardiovascular disease, who underwent transthoracic doppler echocardiography to evaluate coronary microcirculation, Medical Daily reported.

They found a high prevalence of coronary microvascular dysfunction in more than 30 percent of asymptomatic patients.

"Previous studies have shown that patients with severe psoriasis have an increased cardiovascular morbidity and mortality. However, there has been limited research on the specific mechanisms underlying this increased risk, particularly regarding coronary microvascular dysfunction,” said lead investigator of the study, Stefano Piaserico, Dermatology Unit, Department of Medicine, at the university.

The results have been published in the Journal of Investigative Dermatology.

The study also revealed that psoriasis severity, assessed by the Psoriasis Area Severity Index (PASI) score and the duration of the disease are independently associated with lower coronary flow reserve (CFR), along with the presence of psoriatic arthritis.

Furthermore, conventional cardiovascular risk factors, such as tobacco use, hyperlipidemia, and diabetes mellitus, were not independently associated with reduced CFR in patients with severe psoriasis.

"We should diagnose and actively search for microvascular dysfunction in patients with psoriasis, as this population is at particularly high risk,” said Piaserico.

“We might hypothesize that an early and effective treatment of psoriasis would restore the dysfunction and eventually prevent the future risk of myocardial infarction and heart failure associated with it," Piaserico added.

Related Topics

Attack Lead Italy From

Recent Stories

King of Jordan receives Abdullah bin Zayed and min ..

King of Jordan receives Abdullah bin Zayed and ministers participating in Arab c ..

5 minutes ago
 DC visits DHQ hospital, inquires health of blast v ..

DC visits DHQ hospital, inquires health of blast victims

7 minutes ago
 ECP establishes Central Control Room to monitor Si ..

ECP establishes Central Control Room to monitor Sindh LG by-elections

7 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed participates in coordination me ..

Abdullah bin Zayed participates in coordination meeting of Arab foreign minister ..

20 minutes ago
 Solangi pays tribute to brave soldiers for foiling ..

Solangi pays tribute to brave soldiers for foiling Mianwali airbase attack

12 minutes ago
 At least 119 dead in Nepal earthquake

At least 119 dead in Nepal earthquake

17 minutes ago
Latest developments in the Israel-Hamas war

Latest developments in the Israel-Hamas war

17 minutes ago
 Fernandes' late winner rescues Man Utd, eases pres ..

Fernandes' late winner rescues Man Utd, eases pressure on Ten Hag

17 minutes ago
 Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf feli ..

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf felicitates national cricket team ..

10 minutes ago
 Iqbal Academy director meets Allama Iqbal’s fami ..

Iqbal Academy director meets Allama Iqbal’s family

10 minutes ago
 LESCO board chairman visits Sunder Industrial Esta ..

LESCO board chairman visits Sunder Industrial Estate

10 minutes ago
 Football: Spanish La Liga table

Football: Spanish La Liga table

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Health