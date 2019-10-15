UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CII Endorses Fatwas In Support Of Polio Vaccination

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 08:33 PM

CII endorses Fatwas in support of polio vaccination

Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) Tuesday endorsed hundreds of Fatwas in support of polio vaccination

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) Tuesday endorsed hundreds of Fatwas in support of polio vaccination.

According to Pakistan Polio Programme, the council's apex body unanimously decided to ratify Fatwas by Ulema in support of polio eradication.

This is the first time that the government has sought CII's help for controlling the polio virus in the country.

According to the official document of Islamic Ideology, the council was concerned that Pakistan would face increased travel restrictions due the country's current polio caseload and could face further financial ramifications as a result of these restrictions.

CII Chairman Dr Qibla Ayaz said around 30 percent of polio vaccination refusals are made on religious grounds while the remaining 70 percent are for other reasons.

He said the council has supported Pakistan polio eradication programme to make it a polio free country.

"Since 2014, refusals against the polio vaccine have been increasing on religious basis due to which the polio eradication programme has started getting Fatwas from religious scholars, madrassas and even the Al-Azhar University in Cairo to verify that the polio vaccine is not against islam," Focal Person to Prime Minister on Polio Babar Bin Atta.

"This development is anticipated to help reduce the number of refusals and resistance to the polio vaccine during the upcoming polio vaccination campaign from November 4, 2019" he added.

He said polio is a highly infectious disease caused by the polio virus that mainly affects children under the age of five. It invades the nervous system and can cause paralysis or even death.

He added while there is no cure for polio, vaccination is the most effective way to protect children from the disease.

He said each time a child under the age of five is vaccinated, their protection against the virus is increased. Repeated immunizations have protected millions of children from polio, allowing almost all countries in the world to become polio-free.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister World Polio Cure Cairo November 2019 All From Government Million CII

Recent Stories

US-China Trade Tensions to Reduce Global GDP Growt ..

2 minutes ago

Eastern Libyan Administration Official Accuses GNA ..

3 minutes ago

8 officials given in NAB custody for 7 days

3 minutes ago

Commissioner Hyderabad asks PHED to complete devel ..

3 minutes ago

At Least 400 People Block Avenue, Stall Traffic in ..

8 minutes ago

Serbia to Sign Free Trade Deal With EAEU in Octobe ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.